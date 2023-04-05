Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

