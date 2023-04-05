Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

