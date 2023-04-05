Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.