Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 297,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

DKS stock opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

