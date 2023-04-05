Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.