Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.