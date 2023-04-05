Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

