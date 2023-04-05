Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $2,672,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

