Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after buying an additional 303,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

