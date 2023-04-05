Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

INDB stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

