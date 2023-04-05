Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 138,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

