Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

