Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.