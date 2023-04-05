Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

