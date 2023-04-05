Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $244.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Featured Stories

