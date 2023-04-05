Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $468,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

