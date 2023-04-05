Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

