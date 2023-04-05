Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ChampionX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 34.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,948,000 after buying an additional 1,562,655 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

