LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

