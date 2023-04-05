Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.79. Macy’s shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 4,291,434 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

