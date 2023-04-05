Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.96

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $26.06. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 3,809,005 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.