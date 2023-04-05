Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.96

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $26.06. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 3,809,005 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
