Marjorie Dickman Sells 28,237 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BB opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,727,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

