Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 128,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

