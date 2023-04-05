Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $315,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.