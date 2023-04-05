Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

