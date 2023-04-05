Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

