Matisse Capital Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

