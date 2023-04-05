Matrix Trust Co Purchases 850 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

