Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

JNJ opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

