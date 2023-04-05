Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $142.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

