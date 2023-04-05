Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 819,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 153,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MTH opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

