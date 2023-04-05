Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,529.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,498.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,402.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

