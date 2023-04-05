MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,870 shares of company stock worth $17,469,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.5 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

