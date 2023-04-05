Michael Arntz Sells 7,961 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 211,997 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

