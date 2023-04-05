Michael Arntz Sells 7,961 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24.
Smartsheet Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:SMAR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 211,997 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.