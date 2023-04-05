Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pendal Group Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $237,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $287.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $314.86.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

