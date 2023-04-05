Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 207.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

