Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,337 shares of company stock worth $79,573,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.