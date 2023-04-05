Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 11,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

