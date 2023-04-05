MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

