MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $17.80 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,560 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 443,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 575,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $143.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.