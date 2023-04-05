National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 119,700 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 221,666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.21% of Wix.com worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com Profile

WIX stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

