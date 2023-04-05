National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 148,674 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 423.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

TAP opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.