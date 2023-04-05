National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 173,248 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2,302.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,248 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of AIG opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

