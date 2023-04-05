National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 7,015 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $231.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

