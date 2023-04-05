National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 368.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,661 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Incyte worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

