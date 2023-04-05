National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.47.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

