National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

