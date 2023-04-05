National Bank of Canada FI Buys 21,800 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

