National Bank of Canada FI Buys 291,885 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,885 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.27% of Enerplus worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 633,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ERF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

