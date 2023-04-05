National Bank of Canada FI Buys 41,521 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16,031.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,621,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

